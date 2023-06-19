The women pictured worked for the C. L. Colman Lumber Co., which was located along the Mississippi River just south of the Cass Street bridge. The shingle mill would cut 16-inch logs into wedge-shaped shingles to be used for roofing. Men would sort the shingles into grades and women packed them. According the recollections of a former lumberman, Charles P. Crosby, hiring women to do this work may have been unique to La Crosse’s lumber industry.

“All the shingle mills in La Crosse used girls for packing, but it seems to have been the only place on the Mississippi or in Wisconsin itself which used girls. It was not hard work, but they had to work fast, and I have seen some of them on a hot day where their waists were completely soaked and plastered to them with perspiration, but they got more money out of it than they got at housework or anything else.”