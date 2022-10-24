Way it Was: West Salem Coop Creamery, ca. 1910

The West Salem Co-op Creamery began in 1891 with the purpose of operating a creamery and cheese factory to make and sell butter and cheese. The Cooperative Association bought the creamery and farm from Johnson & Larson.

Already by 1902 the creamery output of 800,000 pounds of butter sold for $225,000, making it the largest establishment of its kind in the state. Fortunately, the building survived the devastating fire that took out a large portion of the downtown commercial district of West Salem in 1911.

The co-op was so successful that in 1920 Leon Robbins, the livestock editor for The Wisconsin Agriculturalist, dubbed West Salem as “Butter Town Wisconsin.”

