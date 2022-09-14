Ways to support Steppin’ Out in Pink to make goal

Although the weather may have canceled the event, there are still plenty of ways to support the 2022 Steppin’ Out in Pink. From T-shirts to donations to patronizing vendors, you can still help reach the goal and make this year’s event a success.

To make a donation, go online to steppinoutinpink.org, or mail your contribution to 1900 South Ave., Mailstop: FDN-001, La Crosse, WI 54601.

T-shirts are also still available for $25. Stop by the Gundersen Medical Foundation office at 201 Third St. N. from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday. If you can’t make it to the office, shipping is also available by filling out this form.

In addition, several vendors who made Steppin’ Out in Pink-themed items are still selling them, with a portion of the proceeds benefiting the event. Take a look at that list of vendors on the Steppin' Out in Pink website.

For more information on how to donate, call 608-775-6634 or email steppinoutinpink@gundersenhealth.org. And remember to save the date for the 18th annual Steppin’ Out in Pink, which is Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, at Riverside Park.