'We can't wait:' Is Grandma's Gateway the right development for our bluffs?

On a trek up the hillside, a reporter from the Tribune found existing trails, some from animals, and vandalism and trash, especially closer to the bluff.

And when faced with uncertain impacts caused by climate change, the city sees the trails as a tool to protect the blufflands against that as well.

“We’ve been dealing with the changing climate for years now, and ever since I’ve been mayor we’ve seen the hottest and wettest years really on record,” Kabat said. “So in reality, we have to deal with it right now. We can’t just wait to see if there’s some future answer that comes out of this ... We can’t wait.”

What’s next?

While the final plans for the trail were approved last month by the parks department and need no further action from a larger body, the zoning of two land parcels that the city owns will be finally approved by City Council on Thursday.

As the rezoning of the lots — from residential to conservancy — has made its way through the system, it’s been used as a tool for the debate to continue on what the best purpose of our blufflands are. Some board members have even motioned for the zoning to be referred for future meetings so the project could get further review before moving forward.