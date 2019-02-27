Try 3 months for $3

Winter hit February hard. Between Feb. 17 and Feb. 26, 2019 has held the record for snowiest February in La Crosse.

Then 2.9 inches of late February snow fell in 1959, outpacing 2019 for the record, a 0.3 inch difference. 

There's a 20 percent chance Thursday could bring more snow to the region in the afternoon, according to the National Weather Service. If more than three-tenths of an inch falls, La Crosse would have its record reinstated.

So far this year, 51.8 inches of snow have fallen in the La Crosse area since October. After a slow January, snowfall picked up in February, though not enough to surpass the record snowfall for this duration: 61½ inches set in 1970-1971.

Jennifer Lu is the La Crosse Tribune environmental reporter.

Environmental reporter

