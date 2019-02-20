Another day, another 4 to 6 inches of snow Wednesday, with our familiar mix of rural school closings, shoveling, sloppy roadways – yes, we know the drill.
But there’s relief forecast for Thursday and Friday.
We could reach 30 Thursday with sunshine.
Friday could bring 36 degrees under partly cloudy skies.
Then, more fun awaits: Some freezing rain, sleet and snow should arrive late Friday or early Saturday, with precipitation expectation throughout the day and night into early Sunday.
It’s February. You were expecting golf weather?
