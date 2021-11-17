'We put our fans first': Music festival officials react to Astroworld tragedy

Country Jam general manager Kathy Wright said it was difficult to watch the footage of the Nov. 5 Astroworld Festival in Houston, where 50,000 people packed in front of the stage, leading to 10 deaths and numerous injuries.

“Anytime this happens, it’s gut-wrenching,” Wright said Tuesday. “It makes you realize how quickly things can change.”

However, Wright is confident that Country Jam, held in rural Eau Claire, has the right precautions in place to make sure a scene like Astroworld never happens. First and foremost, Wright said the patrons they attract have the Midwestern traits of watching out for others, and the music style at Jam doesn’t lead to the pushing and shoving seen at other events.

“We don’t let that happen to our neighbors,” Wright said. “The country music consumer is a little different than that, and the Midwestern person is different than that.”

There are 2,200 white chairs in a reserved area, in front of the stage. There are two “party pits” — one on each side of the stage — that each hold 500 people. Those party pits have concrete barriers.

“We work very closely with the sheriff’s office and our security,” Wright said. “Aisles are maintained, and barriers are in place. We are strict on having aisles in place, because we want to have our crowds safe.”

Besides the lack of barriers and separate areas at Astroworld, Wright was startled at the sheer size of that crowd.

“I scratched my head and said, ‘How do you manage 50,000 people?’” Wright said. “That’s the beauty of attending a festival in our area, you aren’t so far back that you can’t see the stage.”

While Wright is proud of the precautions in place, she said it is a good idea for Jam-goers to have their own safety plans in place, such as a buddy system on the grounds, and know a spot to meet up later.

Wade Asher, Chippewa Vally Music Festivals general manager, has been safely running both Country Fest and Rock Fest in rural Cadott for three decades. Like Wright, Asher said precautions have allowed fans to safely attend year after year.

“There are so many things that went wrong there,” Asher said of the Astroworld Festival. “Big festivals, they divide their crowds in quarters, so they are easier to control.”

Asher said he has a close relationship with security, and the artists, to make sure that each year goes smoothly. He pointed to 2019, when the grounds were quickly evacuated when inclement weather moved through the area. Everyone returned quickly, though, and the shows continued after the storm had passed.

“Every year, we go through our plans and make sure they are up to date,” he said. “If people do something stupid, we’re ready for it.”

Like at Country Jam, the Chippewa Valley Music Festival grounds have reserved seating in front of the stage, and even that space is split in half. There also is a reserved lawn seating section, and patrons are allowed to bring their own lawn chairs to the general admission area, which provides them with their own perimeter. The pit in front of the stage is limited to 500 patrons and has a concrete barrier around it to protect fans who buy those tickets.

“It’s our infrastructure and permanent fencing,” Asher said. “We have seating that is broken up. You don’t get 50,000 people in one area, which is uncontrolled. And we’ve literally pulled their power to stop the show; that’s our ultimate trump card.”

Asher added: “Obviously, we put our fans first, and we have the precautions in place.”

More than 90 lawsuits have now been filed against Astroworld organizers including singer Travis Scott and promoters Live Nation. The packed crowd surged forward during Scott’s performance, leading to several fans being crushed and trampled, with others struggling to breathe.

