'We want to break down that wall': 7 Rivers LGBTQ Connection staff preview Pride picnic

For Jo and Deb Basset, the key to hosting any event is making sure there is plenty of good food.

“Who can sit there and eat a hot dog and not be able to talk to somebody?” Jo Basset said.

The couple is putting this philosophy into action as they prepare for the Pride Family Picnic on Saturday to celebrate LGBTQ Pride Month. Hosted by 7 Rivers LGBTQ Connection: The Center, where Deb and Jo Basset both work, the picnic will have activities for people of all ages and identities, and — most importantly — plenty of food.

“We want to break down that wall that unfortunately kind of exists between the LGBTQ community and the people at large and say we’re just like you and we put our shoe on the same foot,” Jo Basset said.

Celebrated every June, Pride Month celebreates the LGBTQ community and their allies. This recognition began following the Stonewall Uprising in June of 1969.

Here in La Crosse, the picnic is shifting locations to expand the activities available for attendees. Rather than taking place in Copeland Park, the picnic will be held at Black River Beach from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Organizers said they are anticipating around 100 attendees throughout the event.

“We didn’t anticipate as much excitement that we’re hearing in the community for this picnic,” Jo Basset said. “So it’s looking like it’s going to be bigger than we anticipated, which is a really good thing.”

Although the COVID-19 pandemic impacted the offerings available through the Center, Deb Basset thinks the pandemic has also encouraged more people to support the LGBTQ community.

The picnic is an opportunity for volunteers and employees with the Center to engage with people who might be exploring their own identity or are generally interested in getting involved in the community.

“The picnic makes it a whole much more doable situation,” Jo Basset said. “This is a good first step to come in and see what it’s all about.”

As much as the picnic focuses on fostering connections among individuals within, it also is about giving back to outside supporters and allies, the organizers said.

“We love to reach out to the community, because we don’t want there to be a walls between us,” Deb Basset said. “We’ve been lucky so far, I think in terms of support from the people in the community. The bridge goes both ways, we want to reach out to them as well.”

The Center will also celebrate Pride in September with their Pride in the Park event to include college students in the area. For more information on offerings and events available through 7 Rivers LGBTQ Connection, please visit their Facebook page.

