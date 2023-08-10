La Crosse folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lacrossetribune.com for more weather updates.