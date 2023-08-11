The La Crosse area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a warm 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 61 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 52% chance of rain. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lacrossetribune.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 11, 2023 in La Crosse, WI
