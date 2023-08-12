La Crosse folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lacrossetribune.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 12, 2023 in La Crosse, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in La Crosse. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. …
The La Crosse area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a warm 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a lo…
The La Crosse area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a warm 84 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 86 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. H…
The buzzing of chainsaws, whooshing of leaf blowers and trailers filled with branches and other yard debris being hauled away dominated the la…