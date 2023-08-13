Temperatures will be warm Sunday in La Crosse. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 73 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 48% chance of rain. The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lacrossetribune.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 13, 2023 in La Crosse, WI
