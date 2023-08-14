Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a mild 64 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 52 degrees today. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 91% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lacrossetribune.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 14, 2023 in La Crosse, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
La Crosse folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degre…
Temperatures will be warm Sunday in La Crosse. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 73 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is…
The La Crosse area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a warm 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a lo…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 86 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. H…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 83 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in…