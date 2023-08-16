The La Crosse area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions are expected this Wednesday, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 19 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lacrossetribune.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 16, 2023 in La Crosse, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a mild 64 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 52 degrees today. P…
Temperatures will be warm Sunday in La Crosse. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 73 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is…
La Crosse folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degre…
The La Crosse area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a warm 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a lo…
The forecast is showing a hot day in La Crosse. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 80 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. Today's conditi…