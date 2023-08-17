La Crosse folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a moderate 75 degrees. 53 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Some wind is expected today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 17 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Air Quality Alert until THU 1:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lacrossetribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 17, 2023 in La Crosse, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Showers and storms are likely Wednesday night as a cold front works over the area. A few storms could produce damaging wind and hail. Get the …
Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a mild 64 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 52 degrees today. P…
Temperatures will be warm Sunday in La Crosse. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 73 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is…
La Crosse folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degre…
The La Crosse area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a warm 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a lo…