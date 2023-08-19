The forecast is showing a hot day in La Crosse. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 92 though it will feel even hotter at 100. Today's forecasted low temperature is 72 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions are expected this Saturday, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lacrossetribune.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 19, 2023 in La Crosse, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Showers and storms are likely Wednesday night as a cold front works over the area. A few storms could produce damaging wind and hail. Get the …
Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a mild 64 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 52 degrees today. P…
Temperatures will be warm Sunday in La Crosse. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 73 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is…
La Crosse folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a moderate 75 degrees. 53 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of…
The forecast is showing a hot day in La Crosse. It looks to reach a balmy 82 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today…