Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 87 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 21% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lacrossetribune.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 25, 2023 in La Crosse, WI
