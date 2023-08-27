Temperatures will be warm Sunday in La Crosse. It should reach a comfortable 76 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lacrossetribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 27, 2023 in La Crosse, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
The current record high for Aug. 23 at Lock and Dam 5A is 90 degrees from 1995. As of Monday afternoon, the high for Wednesday was forecast at 99.
La Crosse folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 84 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 6…
La Crosse folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a hig…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the La Crosse area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperatu…
La Crosse folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 96. Today has the makings o…