The La Crosse area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a warm 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 53 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lacrossetribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 29, 2023 in La Crosse, WI
