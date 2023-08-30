La Crosse folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a mild 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 52 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lacrossetribune.com for more weather updates.