The La Crosse area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 87 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lacrossetribune.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 5, 2023 in La Crosse, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
The buzzing of chainsaws, whooshing of leaf blowers and trailers filled with branches and other yard debris being hauled away dominated the la…
La Crosse folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 89 degrees. 69 degrees is today's low. We wi…
La Crosse folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 89 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. W…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect day t…
WEST SALEM — Residents of the village of West Salem were hit hard by a thunderstorm that whipped through the Coulee Region on Friday evening, …