The forecast is showing a hot day in La Crosse. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 36% chance of rain. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lacrossetribune.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 6, 2023 in La Crosse, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
The buzzing of chainsaws, whooshing of leaf blowers and trailers filled with branches and other yard debris being hauled away dominated the la…
The La Crosse area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 87 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. It should …
La Crosse folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 89 degrees. 69 degrees is today's low. We wi…
La Crosse folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 89 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. W…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect day t…