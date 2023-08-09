Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 83 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is only a 23% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lacrossetribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 9, 2023 in La Crosse, WI
