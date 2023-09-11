Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the La Crosse area. It looks to reach a comfortable 70 degrees. A 50-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lacrossetribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 11, 2023 in La Crosse, WI
