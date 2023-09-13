Folks in the La Crosse area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 68 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lacrossetribune.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 13, 2023 in La Crosse, WI
