Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the La Crosse area. It looks to reach a comfortable 68 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 55 degrees. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lacrossetribune.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 6, 2023 in La Crosse, WI
