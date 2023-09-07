Today's temperature in La Crosse will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 70 degrees. 53 degrees is today's low. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lacrossetribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 7, 2023 in La Crosse, WI
