The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the La Crosse community. It looks like it will be a comfortable 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 52 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the North.