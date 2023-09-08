The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the La Crosse community. It looks like it will be a comfortable 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 52 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lacrossetribune.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 8, 2023 in La Crosse, WI
