La Crosse folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. We will see clear skies today. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lacrossetribune.com for local news and weather.