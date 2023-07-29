The buzzing of chainsaws, whooshing of leaf blowers and trailers filled with branches and other yard debris being hauled away dominated the landscape Saturday morning in the village of West Salem.
Damaging winds and hail swept through the area Friday evening and left downed trees and power lines, stripped siding, displaced shingles and smashed car windshields in their path as residents tackled the day after a nasty storm.
Insurance companies were contacted, photos were taken and everything analyzed after a downpour of rain accompanied the hail and winds.
Strong winds knocked over a tree onto a camper and house Friday during a storm that swept through the village of West Salem.
Todd Sommerfeldt
Hail as large as a baseball was reported — and proven through photos — during a storm that swept through the village in a span of about 10 or 15 minutes and knocked out power for a significant portion of the area for at least seven hours.
Cleanup efforts also drew residents who navigated the streets in cars or walked neighborhoods to observe the aftermath of the storm or check in on friends and family.
Most of the damage was done east of Hansen’s IGA and followed an alert that residents received on their phones at 7:41 p.m. that warned of 80 mph winds approaching.
A children's play set knocked over during a storm that swept through the Village of West Salem on Friday night.
A line of cars waits Saturday morning to use the Yard and Garden Waste Disposal site in the village of West Salem.
A tree that was split during a Friday night storm that swept through the Village of West Salem.
Residents attempt to clear a downed tree from a rooftop in the Village of West Salem on Saturday morning.
A worker manages the debris at the Yard and Garden Waste Disposal site in the Village of West Salem on Saturday morning.
A tree that was split during a storm that swept through the Village of West Salem on Friday night.
Debris on the roof of a home in the Village of West Salem after a storm swept through the area on Friday night.
A tree that was uprooted during a Friday night storm that swept through the Village of West Salem.
Trees that fell against a house in the Village of West Salem during a storm that came through Friday night.
A trailer being filled with debris Saturday morning after Friday night's storm that swept through the Village of West Salem.
A tree that fell through a camper and into a house during a storm that swept through the Village of West Salem on Friday night.
Strong winds knocked over a tree onto a camper and house Friday during a storm that swept through the village of West Salem.
A tree that crashed through the fence of a home in the Village of West Salem during a storm that swept through the area on Friday night.
A tree branch that fell on the roof of a home in the Village of West Salem after a storm swept through the area Friday night.
A tree down in a yard after a storm swept through the Village of West Salem on Friday night.
A resident works at trimming away the debris that fell toward his home in the Village of West Salem during a storm that swept through the area Friday night.
A downed tree covers a truck Saturday morning after a storm swept through the Village of West Salem on Friday night.
A worker cleans debris in front of a home in the Village of West Salem on Saturday morning after a storm swept through the area Friday night.
A tree blocks the road in the Village of West Same on Saturday after falling during a storm that swept through the area Friday night.
Work being done to clear a tree from a house in the Village of West Salem on Saturday morning after a storm swept through the area Friday night.
A line of cars waits Saturday morning to use the Yard and Garden Waste Disposal site in the village of West Salem.
