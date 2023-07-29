The buzzing of chainsaws, whooshing of leaf blowers and trailers filled with branches and other yard debris being hauled away dominated the landscape Saturday morning in the village of West Salem.

Damaging winds and hail swept through the area Friday evening and left downed trees and power lines, stripped siding, displaced shingles and smashed car windshields in their path as residents tackled the day after a nasty storm.

Insurance companies were contacted, photos were taken and everything analyzed after a downpour of rain accompanied the hail and winds.

Hail as large as a baseball was reported — and proven through photos — during a storm that swept through the village in a span of about 10 or 15 minutes and knocked out power for a significant portion of the area for at least seven hours.

Cleanup efforts also drew residents who navigated the streets in cars or walked neighborhoods to observe the aftermath of the storm or check in on friends and family.

Most of the damage was done east of Hansen’s IGA and followed an alert that residents received on their phones at 7:41 p.m. that warned of 80 mph winds approaching.

Saturday scenes from Friday night's storm in West Salem