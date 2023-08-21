Winona is forecast to set a record high temperature Wednesday, according to data from the National Weather Service, and an excessive heat warning will be in effect from 11 a.m. Tuesday through 9 p.m. Wednesday.

The current record high for Aug. 23 at Lock and Dam 5A is 90 degrees from 1995. As of Monday afternoon, the high for Wednesday was forecast at 99.

Tuesday's forecast predicts a high of 95, which would tie a record for Aug. 22 set in 1971. Heat index values are expected to push 105 on Tuesday.

Temperatures are forecast to drop slightly on Thursday with a high of 93 — which would also tie a record for Aug. 24 set in 1998 — but an excessive heat watch will remain in effect from 9 p.m. Wednesday through 8 p.m. Thursday.

Friday's high is 84 degrees.