Weber Group footing bill for military tickets to Country Boom

Members of the armed forces will be able to attend Country Boom music festival next month for free thanks to a local donation.
The Weber Group, a family-run local hospitality, health care and development group, will foot the bill for all active military members, veterans and their immediate family members for the West Salem country music event, the groups announced Wednesday.
“Our U.S. Armed Forces ensure the safety and wellbeing of our country. Honoring our heroes for their commitment and service is part of our everyday mission,” said CEO Libby Weber in a statement.
“Our contribution towards veterans’ admission is a meager token of our appreciation and gratitude for their noble service,” Weber said. “We hope they can celebrate and enjoy their family and friends at Country Boom.”
All members of the U.S. military, active or former, and immediate family members will be able to receive free general admission tickets.
Three-day passes for the festival currently start at $85, with day passes ranging from $25-$50.
“It’s really overwhelming in a number of ways to partner with the Weber Group on this,” said Jon Holthaus with Country Boom. “For them to believe in us that we will deliver a high level event to our armed forces is extremely humbling and an honor to say the least.”
Country Boom music festival will take place July 8-10 at Maple Grove Venues in West Salem. It was first founded in 2018, and historically has brought in around 20,000 fans.
This year the music event is bringing in headliners Jake Owen, Chris Lane, Diamond Rio and more for its first year back after the pandemic. More musical acts are to be announced leading up to the event.
Military tickets can be secured at CountryBoom.com, where members will need to verify their military history, or picked up at Fort McCoy, the Target Bluff German Haus at Camp Douglas, or at Morries/Brenengen Auto at the West Salem, Onalaska, La Crosse, Sparta or Tomah locations.
Other tickets as well as parking passes, camping and shuttle services and more can be found at CountryBoom.com.