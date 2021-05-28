Weber Health offering COVID-19 vaccination at Moon Tunes concert kickoff

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The effort has been "well received and strongly supported," Youakim says, and Weber Health has been doing more mobile vaccine clinics at local businesses and manufacturers.

"When we were approached with the opportunity to partner at Moon Tunes in our own backyard, it all came together as a logical next step to bringing vaccines -- and just as importantly, vaccine education -- to the public,” Moore says.

Individuals 12 and over are eligible for the free vaccination. Registered nurses and health educators will be available to answer any questions or concerns individuals may have regarding the safety and effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccines.

Terry Bauer, co-founder of Moon Tunes, says, “I think the real take-away for many people, particularly business owners, is that the wellness and health of our community is an essential aspect of our local culture and our economy. We are lucky in this area to have great healthcare and educational institutions that have a strong focus on medicine, health, and wellness. We have an extraordinary history of people coming together, giving of their time, their efforts, and their money to make this a better community. These kinds of relationships and opportunities can only serve to strengthen that culture and make our community stronger and more prosperous.”