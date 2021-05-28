Weber Health offering COVID-19 vaccination at Moon Tunes concert kickoff

Weber Health Logistics will offer COVID-19 vaccination next week during the kick-off of the Moon Tunes summer concert series.
In partnership with the Valley View Rotary and Beer by Bike Brigade, inoculations of the Pfizer vaccine will be given from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 3 at a tent onsite at Riverside Park.
The Weber Health Clinic, located near the park at 333 Front St., will also be open to provide shots. Weber Health has been assisting with local vaccination since January.
“Our solution fits right with Moon Tunes restarting their concerts in an open and public setting,” says A.J. Moore, business development manager at Weber Health. “Moon Tunes is such a wonderful reflection of our community to begin with. Having Moon Tunes back, after being cancelled in 2020 due to COVID, in the beautiful new bandshell is such a perfect first step in getting people back into a safe social setting that is uplifting and a step in getting our community back together in a positive manner. The scale is right. The setting is right. It’s an immeasurable opportunity for WHL to assist those in the community to get vaccinated and continue making progress toward normalcy.”
Moore and Beer By Bike Brigade founder Mario Youakim have collaborated on promoting vaccination through the Sabadash App, which works with local establishments to offer incentives for vaccination.
The effort has been "well received and strongly supported," Youakim says, and Weber Health has been doing more mobile vaccine clinics at local businesses and manufacturers.
"When we were approached with the opportunity to partner at Moon Tunes in our own backyard, it all came together as a logical next step to bringing vaccines -- and just as importantly, vaccine education -- to the public,” Moore says.
Individuals 12 and over are eligible for the free vaccination. Registered nurses and health educators will be available to answer any questions or concerns individuals may have regarding the safety and effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccines.
Terry Bauer, co-founder of Moon Tunes, says, “I think the real take-away for many people, particularly business owners, is that the wellness and health of our community is an essential aspect of our local culture and our economy. We are lucky in this area to have great healthcare and educational institutions that have a strong focus on medicine, health, and wellness. We have an extraordinary history of people coming together, giving of their time, their efforts, and their money to make this a better community. These kinds of relationships and opportunities can only serve to strengthen that culture and make our community stronger and more prosperous.”
For more information, visit www.weber-health.com or https://www.facebook.com/MoonTunesLaCrosse. The Moon Tunes summer concert series will continue every Thursday through Sept. 11.
Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.