Weber Health offering walk in vaccinations Wednesday, Gundersen and Mayo taking appointments

Weber Health is hosting a walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinic Wednesday, April 21, while local hospitals continue to take appointments.

Weber Health, 333 Front St. N, will offer the Pfizer vaccine to those 16 and older from 1 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, with no appointment or insurance needed. There is no charge for the shot. Parents or guardians must accompany minors age 16 or 17. More information can be found at www.weber-health.com.

Gundersen and Mayo are scheduling vaccine appointments for individuals 16 and older, with the Pfizer (for those 16 and older) or Moderna (those 18 and older) being used.

The Johnson and Johnson vaccine is not currently being used as the FDA and CDC continue to review very rare cases of blood clots possibly associated with the incarnation.

Gundersen patients can schedule their appointment via the MyChart patient portal, and patients or non-patients can call 608-775-6829. Those 16 or 17 must have a parent or guardian make their appointment.

