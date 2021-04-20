 Skip to main content
Weber Health offering walk in vaccinations Wednesday, Gundersen and Mayo taking appointments
Weber Health is hosting a walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinic Wednesday, April 21, while local hospitals continue to take appointments.

COVID vaccine reaction 4

Gundersen Health System Registered Nurse Laura O’Heron prepares a COVID-19 vaccine in January.

Weber Health, 333 Front St. N, will offer the Pfizer vaccine to those 16 and older from 1 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, with no appointment or insurance needed. There is no charge for the shot. Parents or guardians must accompany minors age 16 or 17. More information can be found at www.weber-health.com.

Gundersen and Mayo are scheduling vaccine appointments for individuals 16 and older, with the Pfizer (for those 16 and older) or Moderna (those 18 and older) being used.

The Johnson and Johnson vaccine is not currently being used as the FDA and CDC continue to review very rare cases of blood clots possibly associated with the incarnation.

Gundersen patients can schedule their appointment via the MyChart patient portal, and patients or non-patients can call 608-775-6829. Those 16 or 17 must have a parent or guardian make their appointment. 

Mayo patients can schedule via their Patient Online Services account, and patients and non-patients can call 608-392-7400.

To make an appointment for vaccination at the Boys and Girls Club vaccine clinic, running 2 to 6 p.m. Thursday at 1331 Clinton St., call 608-782-3926.

As of Monday, Gundersen had fully vaccinated 30,000 patients systemwide, will Mayo has given 40,100 single doses across its locations. Both hospitals remind community members the currently approved vaccines are highly effective in preventing death, hospitalizations and severe illness.

Community leaders discuss barriers to vaccination, hesitancy among some groups

"COVID arm" is a term experts are using to describe a delayed itchy rash or dull pain following a COVID-19 vaccine. The condition is currently most strongly linked to the Moderna mRNA vaccines but can occur after others. Doctors say that the effect is harmless and people should not let it deter them from getting their second dose of the vaccine. The symptoms can appear after a week since someone received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Symptoms include redness, swelling, tenderness or a skin rash eight or more days after receiving the injection. Researchers say that the reaction should fade by itself after four or five days. Researchers say that less than 1% of those involved in early trials of the Moderna vaccine developed a raised or itchy rash.

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

