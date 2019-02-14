A 10-week brain fitness program entitled Smart Seniors, tailored to people 50 and older, will begin March 6 at the South Side Neighborhood Center at 1300 S. Sixth St. in La Crosse.
The classes, which will take place from 10:30 a.m. to noon Wednesdays through May 8, includes many social aspects of life, including topics such as stress reduction, mental exercise, remembering names and faces and sleep, among others.
Each week will feature an educational workshop about lifestyle choices and activities to maintain and improve brain health.
Collaborators on the program include the La Crosse Parks and Recreation Department, Spring Brook Assisted Living, Bethany St. Joseph Corp., Mayo Clinic Health System-Franciscan Healthcare, Gundersen Health System and Move It or Lose It.
Participants will have personal notebooks with recommended exercises for a $10 fee.
To register for class, call 608-789-8640 between 8 to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
