Weekday weather forecast videos begin today

A new weather forecast video feature begins today on our website that might help you plan your day and weekend.

At 7 a.m. on weekdays, Lee Enterprises’ Midwest meteorologist Matt Holiner will present a Wisconsin weather report with a particular focus on La Crosse.

The video will be posted at lacrossetribune.com and shared on the Tribune Facebook page and through email alerts. It will stay on our weather page online through the day and will be replaced with the next day’s forecast video.

On Fridays, the 7 a.m. video will present a Wisconsin weekend forecast.

You may have seen Holiner’s occasional winter storm forecast videos and read his columns in recent months. His work will become more prominent now, and when our area faces severe weather threats he may stream video on our site and alert readers of the current patterns. He also will write columns, and we can count on him for detailed weather news moving forward.

Holiner is a veteran meteorologist who joined our local news teams in late 2021. He most recently worked as a television broadcast meteorologist for ABC in the Rio Grande valley in Texas.

He is using the latest technology from the IBM subsidiary Weather Company, blending proprietary digital and graphic technology to provide high quality video forecasts. This is the same software that powers the Weather Channel.

We’re pleased to begin offering improved weather forecasting online. Look for these new videos starting today at lacrossetribune.com and on our Facebook page.

Bob Heisse is executive editor of the Tribune and the River Valley Media Group. He can be reached at bob.heisse@lee.net.

