This final weekend in June will give La Crosse its first taste of summer.
Dan Jones, a meteorologist at the the National Weather Service office in La Crosse, is forecasting high temperatures in the low- to mid-90s for most of the weekend. The heat index could reach 105 degrees on Saturday. Some evening showers are possible for Sunday along with continued heat into the early part of next week.
Few things go together as well as summer weekends and ice cream, and La Crosse ice cream shops appear to be up to the challenge.
Great River Popcorn & Ice Cream, 510 Main St., serves up a variety of ice cream flavors, and Friday marks the downtown shop's fifth anniversary. To celebrate, free bags of popcorn will be available, and one lucky person will win a free pint of ice cream each month for a year.
Dani Peterslie, manager at the Pearl Ice Cream Parlor, 207 Pearl St., says her store, which just celebrated its 25th year in business, has added staff for the expected increase in visitors. The Pearl, which is typically busiest in the evenings and on weekends, is featuring Key Lime Crunch as its featured flavor this summer.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.