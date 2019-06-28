Kaitlyn Robbeloth makes waffle cones Thursday at the Pearl Ice Cream Parlor in preparation for a spike in business over the weekend and Fourth of July holiday.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
This final weekend in June will give La Crosse its first taste of summer.
Dan Jones, a meteorologist at the the National Weather Service office in La Crosse, is forecasting high temperatures in the low- to mid-90s for most of the weekend. The heat index could reach 105 degrees on Saturday. Some evening showers are possible for Sunday along with continued heat into the early part of next week.
Few things go together as well as summer weekends and ice cream, and La Crosse ice cream shops appear to be up to the challenge.
Great River Popcorn & Ice Cream, 510 Main St., serves up a variety of ice cream flavors, and Friday marks the downtown shop’s fifth anniversary. To celebrate, free bags of popcorn will be available, and one lucky person will win a free pint of ice cream each month for a year.
Dani Peterslie, manager at the Pearl Ice Cream Parlor, 207 Pearl St., says her store, which just celebrated its 25th year in business, has added staff for the expected increase in visitors. The Pearl, which is typically busiest in the evenings and on weekends, is spotlighting Key Lime Crunch as its featured flavor this summer.
Erickson Pool in La Crosse
Location: 2412 Losey Blvd. S., La Crosse Admission: $4 and $3 for children
Contact: 608-789-7533 or click here.
Tribune file photo
North Side Community Pool in La Crosse
Location: 806 Sill St., La Crosse Admission: $4 and $3 for children
Contact: 608-789-7533 or click here.
Tribune file photo
Onalaska Aquatic Center
Location: 251 Riders Club Road Admission: $3 and $1 in evenings
Contact: 608-781-9530 or click here.
Tribune file photo
West Salem Swarthout Pool
Location: Hamlin Street, next to the West Salem High School Admission: $2 to $4
Contact: 608-786-5309 or click here.
Tobias Mann photo
John W. Chapman Aquatic Center in Holmen
Location: 315 Anderson St., Holmen Admission: $3 and $2 after 4 p.m.
Contact: 608-526-6092 or click here.
Tribune file photo
La Crescent Aquatic Center
Location: 608 S. Seventh St. Admission: $4 and $3 for residents
Contact: 507-895-8712 or click here.
Ryan Henry photo
Bob Welch Aquatic Center in Winona
Location: 780 W. Fourth St., Winona, Minn. Admission: $5 and $4 for children
Contact: 507-453-1646 or click here.
Winona Daily News file photo
Hokah Swimming Pool
Location: 20 Como St. Admission: $3
Contact: 507-894-4990 or click here.
Tribune file photo
Spring Grove SWIM Center
Location: 600 Maple Drive, Spring Grove, Minn. Admission: $4 and $2 for Friday evenings
Contact: 507-498-7946 or click here.
Julie Leist photo
Hoffman Aquatic Park in Black River Falls
Location: 1400 Tyler St., Black River Falls Admission: $5 and $4 for children
Contact: 715-284-4033 or click here.
Jackson County Chronicle
Arcadia Family Aquatic Center
Location: 415 Gavney Road Admission: $4
Contact: 608-323-2472 or click here.
Julie Leist photo
Whitehall Aquatic Center
Location: 36522 West St. Admission: $3 and $2 for children
Contact: 715-538-4353 or click here.
Julie Leist photo
Blair Municipal Pool
Location: 131 N. Park Road Admission: $2
Contact: 608-989-2517 or click here.
City of Blair website
Tomah Aquatic Center
Location: 411 E. Holton St. Admission: $5 and $3 for children
Contact: 608-374-7446 or click here.
Sparta Family Aquatics Center
Location: Rusk Avenue Admission: $5 and $3 for children
Contact: 608-269-5344 or click here.
Tribune file photo
Caledonia Aquatic Center
Location: 521 N. Winnebago St. Admission: $2 to $3
Contact: 507-725-2079 or click here.
Erik Daily, La Crosse Tribune
Scenic Valley Swimming Pool in Cochrane
Location: Goose Lake Park, Cochrane, Wis. Admission: $4
Contact: 608-248-2761 or click here.
Julie Leist photo
Trempealeau Municipal Pool
Location: 23976 Fourth St. Admission: $3
Contact: 608-534-6606 or click here.
Julie Leist photo
Melrose Area Swimming Pool
Location: 802 Third St. Admission: $3
Contact: 608-488-3000 or click here.
Julie Leist photo
Westby Municipal Pool
Location: Market Street Admission: $2
Contact: 608-634-4200 or click here.
Westby Times
Wilton Pool
Location: 300 East St. Admission: $2
Contact: 608-435-6666
Julie Leist photo
Gays Mills Swimming Pool
Location: 346 S. Railroad St. Admission: $3
Contact: 608-735-4685 or click here.
Julie Leist photo
Prairie du Chien Aquatic Park
Location: 1401 E. Wells St., Prairie du Chien
Contact: 608-326-8071 or click here.
Julie Leist photo
Memorial pool, constructed in 1938 as a Works Progress Administration project, will soon be razed to make way for a new pool.
