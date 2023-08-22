Since 1976, people from all over the region have been gathering at the Great River Folk Festival to jam out to great music, food and company.

“Folk music just encompasses a wide range of music,” said Doug McVey, this year’s festival chair. “It’s roots music, Americana music, regional music like cajun music and bluegrass.”

“The great thing about the Folk Festival is that just about everyone there is playing music that they wrote,” McVey said, who has been a part of organizing the festival since 2000.

If you go What: Great River Folk Fest When: 7 p.m. Aug. 25 to 6 p.m. Aug. 27 Where: Riverside Park, 100 State St., La Crosse Cost: Three-days $70, $20-$30 single-day, 15 and younger free Tickets: www.greatriverfolkfest.org

The festival will take place at Riverside Park starting at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 25, and ending in the evening hours on Sunday, Aug. 27. McVey said they are expecting about 2,500 people over the three days.

This year, the Eau Claire-based band Them Coulee Boys will open the festival on Friday night. Saturday and Sunday includes artists such as Good Morning Bedlam, Susan Werner and Robbie Fulks.

“Them Coulee Boys is a really popular band in this area, so we’re very excited to have them,” McVey said. “We’ve also been able to book (Werner) again, she has been here probably six times, she is just a wonderful entertainer.”

Music will start at around 11 a.m. Saturday and Sunday and go into the evening with performances on three different stages.

Three finalists from the singer-songwriter contest will perform at 11:30 a.m. Sunday. The festival had nearly 100 entries for the contest. Two of the three finalists are coming from out-of-state for the competition.

The festival also includes a children’s area with a magician, storytelling and music from Hans Mayer.

A maker’s mart will feature over a dozen local crafters with the ability to purchase their art. Food trucks will also be available all day long.

McVey suggests fest goers bring chairs or blankets with them since there will not be enough chairs for all attendees. Dogs are not allowed at the festival.

In case of rain, the evening concerts will take place at The Cavalier Theater in downtown La Crosse.

Tickets can be purchased in advance at www.greatriverfolkfest.org. Three-day tickets are $70, single-day tickets are between $20 and $30. Kids younger than 15 are free.