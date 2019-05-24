Nearly 750,000 Wisconsinites are estimated to hit the road this Memorial Day weekend, a 3.2% increase from last year’s holiday weekend road warriors.
A recent increase at the gas pump of more than 30 cents per gallon will not deter weekend travelers as 88% of those leaving home for the holiday will drive to their destinations across the nation, the most on record, according to AAA.
The top holiday vacation spot for travelers this year is Orlando, Florida, according to AAA, but it might be safe to say Wisconsinites won’t be driving that far in one weekend – albeit a long one.
Wisconsin police will keep an eye out for drivers and passengers who aren’t buckled up as a part of a statewide, annual “Click-It-or-Ticket” campaign until the beginning of June.
According to a report from the Wisconsin State Journal, federal funding has allowed more patrol officers to be assigned to the highways and work longer hours to make sure drivers and passengers are strapped into their steel chariots. More than 50,000 seat-belt tickets were issued in 2018.
The peak travel time in Wisconsin is expected to occur between noon and 8 p.m. on Monday, for those returning to their homes once the revelry has died.
Some good news for those knights of the road in Wisconsin, construction in most highway work zones will stop by noon on Friday and will not resume until 6 a.m. Tuesday, according to WisDOT.
Regardless, there are some road construction projects and work zones that require reduced speed and extra caution and could impact Memorial Day Weekend travel.
In Monroe County, I-90 is reduced to one lane in each direction between Sparta and Tomah. The speed limit in this area is also reduced to 55 mph.
Only one construction project will challenge drivers on county roads in La Crosse. Hwy. SN north of Hwy. OT toward Holmen will be closed to traffic as a bridge is being replaced, Assistant Highway Commissioner Keith Back said.
In southern Minnesota, drivers will experience single-lane traffic and reduced speeds on I-90 near Freeborn County and single-lane traffic and reduced speeds on I-90 from Fairmont to Blue Earth. Highway 60 from Zumbro Falls to Wabasha will be closed through June 28 and a detour is posted.
On Hwy 61 from I-90 to Homer, Minn., just south of Winona, a blacktop repaving project will cause an occasional lane closure, but no delays or detours.
There are lane shifts that will move both directions of traffic into the westbound lanes, due to I-90 bridge repair, from Nodine west to St. Charles. Minor delays are possible during key travel times, but no detours are posted, according to Mike Dougherty, director of public engagement and communications for MnDOT in Rochester.
In northeast Iowa, a bridge project will close one of two lanes on state Highway 51, four miles north of Postville. Travelers will be directed through the work zone with temporary traffic signals.
Passengers can fire up their trusty smartphones and take a look at the following sites for real-time road closure information: Wisconsin road conditions, Minnesota road conditions, Iowa road conditions.
