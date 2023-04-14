Seasonal weight restrictions on Monroe County highways will be removed effective Monday, April 17. Weight restrictions on individual bridges will remain in effect as posted at the bridge.
Restrictions on vehicle weight are imposed each spring to reduce damage while the road base is unstable. This year the restrictions were posted on March 6.
The typical limit on most Monroe County highways is 40 tons.
Steve Rundio
Reporter
Reporter Steve Rundio can be reached at 608-374-7785.
