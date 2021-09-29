'Welcome Festers': What's on tap for La Crosse's pandemic-era Oktoberfest

The city of La Crosse won't be quiet for long as it prepares to welcome in fest-goers celebrating the much-anticipated 60th Oktoberfest weekend.

In Downtown La Crosse, where much of the festivities will take place, businesses are beginning to prepare for the influx of people.

On Wednesday morning, signs welcoming fest-goers were being hung in windows and outside bars, and storefronts were filling up with fall foliage and harvest-time goodies, helping ring in the autumnal season that Oktoberfest celebrates.

After being cancelled last year, some are expecting one of the largest crowds ever for the celebration, though it's unclear for now. Historically the event has brought in tens of thousands of people.

"The unknown is how many people will heed the advice of not getting into large crowds," said Terry Bauer, executive director of Downtown Mainstreet, Inc. He said based off the crowds from Moon Tunes this summer, fewer people showed up and were taking safe precautions.

"Everyone was social distancing, sitting apart from one another and really being safe, and I think that can happen at Oktoberfest, too," he said.

On Tuesday Bauer said that hotels were "really rocking" and that it was challenging to find rooms leading up to the celebration.

"It really could be the biggest ever, which I'm not so sure it will be, but looking at the weekend and football weekend, all the stadiums are full," he said. "I think people are really realizing that if you're healthy, you're not sick, it's safe to go out into public."

Businesses are beginning to "ramp up" for the weekend, Bauer said, and some retailers will have deals and Oktoberfest apparel. But some are still struggling with staffing challenges. In preparation some businesses have been taking time off when they can, Bauer said, and many have seen crowds the last few weekends which have helped them adapt.

"They're prepared for that kind of traffic," Bauer said.

This Oktoberfest is sure to be unique while COVID-19 still looms, continuing to severely impact the community.

There is no vaccine, mask or negative test requirement to participate in the events, and while the La Crosse County Health Department has been recommending large events be cancelled, officials have issued confidence in the safety of the four-day celebration.

And while no mask mandate is in place, businesses with DMI have been sent fliers to hang up that encourage masks.

"We're encouraging people to voluntarily put a mask on when they go into our stores," Bauer said. "Just want everybody to be safe."

What's on tap

Oktoberfest 2021 officially kicks off on Thursday, and its 60th celebration will feature some well-loved traditions.

Thursday's festivities will begin with a senior breakfast and a "lederhosen lunch" at the Downtown Festgrounds, both admission-free, and the "Special Fester Carnival" opens at the Northside Family Festgrounds beginning at 11 a.m.

The Downtown Festgrounds, where a craft beer night and cornhole tournament are kicking things off on Thursday, will officially open for ticket-holding guests at 4 p.m.

The historic Torchlight Parade will then light up the North Side starting at 7 p.m. Thursday. The parade will run from Kane & Gillette Streets to Clinton Street, ending at Copeland Park where the family-friendly Torchlight After Glow Party will follow and a fireworks display at 9 p.m. Viewers can begin setting up spots along the route at midnight.

The Downtown Festground will be open Friday from 8 a.m.-midnight with beer and music, and the opening ceremony where the annual tapping of the golden keg will take place at 11 a.m.

The YMCA Maple Leaf 5k Run-Walk and the Maple Leaf Parade will open Saturday's events. The run begins at 7:30 a.m. for pre-registered participants.

The Maple Leaf Parade begins at 10 a.m., beginning at Clinton Street and moving through downtown to King Street. It will feature Oktoberfest royalty, local marching bands and businesses, musical performances and more. Viewers can set up along the parade route at midnight except for in the medians, which can't be occupied until 7 a.m.

Both fest grounds will open after the parade, followed by more "lederhosen games" and another fireworks display beginning at 9 p.m.

The North Side carnival will be open on Sunday from 11 a.m.-4 p.m,. and a series of meals and a dance at the Concordia Ballroom will wrap up the fest weekend.

Live music can be heard all weekend, too, featuring artists such as Pat McCurdy, Jim Busta, Brian Brueggen & The Mississippi Valley Dutchmen and more.

Some events have already helped the community find "gemütlichkeit" leading up to the weekend, including the crowning of Maddie Adickes as the 2021 Miss La Crosse Oktoberfest, and Rylee Beahm as this year's Special Fester, among other royalty.

This year's medallion hunt has also already come to a close after a series of clues led Kate Lopas and John Kakacek to find the medallion along the marsh trails earlier this week.

For more information on events and tickets, visit oktoberfestusa.com.

Parking and safety

Parking and traffic will be impacted by the celebration this weekend, and officials have released details on how to stay safe.

Designated drivers can register at the Downtown Festgrounds this year, where they'll receive a wristband and complimentary non-alcoholic drinks.

Due to construction near downtown and the increased traffic, the city of La Crosse has also announced that the Grand River Station at 300 Jay Street will be the only pick-up area for all rideshares, including taxis, Ubers and Lyfts.

Shuttles will be offered to events from lodging around the city, as well.

For those who choose to drive downtown for the festivities, all parking ramps will feature a $10 per day fee, aside from permit holders.

Fest-goers will go through metal-detection wands before entering festrounds, and no backpacks will be allowed this year. Organizers said that any small purse backpacks will be inspected.

