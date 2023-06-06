Greetings, readers and welcome to your new La Crosse Tribune.
As your news consumption habits change, we’re always looking for ways to improve our products and provide the most engaging local news report. You’ve told us you value the type of deeply reported local news that you can only find in the Tribune, and your continued support allows us to give you the most comprehensive coverage of local news, sports, business and features.
While we’re using your reading habits to inform changes to our products, we’ve also had to pay close attention to outside forces that affect our industry and require us to make additional adjustments. Those outside forces include shifts in advertising trends, newsprint costs and the job market.
But even as we adjust to changing news habits and industry challenges, some things haven’t changed: Our commitment to local journalism. Our rich storytelling and vivid photography. Our intense focus on watchdog reporting that changes laws and improves lives. Our relationship with the community.
So starting today, we’re excited to share our new print product that includes some unique upgrades to your newspaper. Your Tribune launches today with new sections, new features, and the kind of in-depth journalism that you’ve come to expect from our award-winning staff.
You’ll still get the same 24/7/365 local news coverage you’ve come to expect from our journalists. But starting today, our up-to-the-minute coverage across all of our digital platforms will be complemented by an expanded print edition that’s available three days each week. For you, that means each time you pick up your newspaper, it’ll feel — and read — like a traditional Sunday edition. It will arrive at your home, or be available for purchase at your favorite store, three days each week — Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.
So what’s new? Let me walk you through our new sections and some of my favorite new features:
A section: The best of local news with a focus on enterprise reporting that goes beyond traditional next-day coverage of events and issues. This first section will also feature local business news, opinion, weather, obituaries and a recap of important local news stories from the past couple of days to quickly catch you up on anything you might’ve missed since your last print edition was delivered.
360: It’s our new national and international news section. This vibrant report includes the most important stories from around the world, as well as compelling new features like a photo page of “Today in History,” fact-checking reports on news topics, environment and climate reporting from our staff meteorologists and more.
Sports: The best of local and national sports. We’ll bring back expanded sports event schedules, standings, game recaps and a “Today in Sports History” page that’ll give you plenty of water-cooler conversation items.
Lively: The best of lifestyles content like food, health, home, entertainment, what to watch on TV, horoscopes and advice and, of course, your favorite comics and puzzles. On Saturdays, you’ll get our bonus Parade magazine page.
In addition to these print edition upgrades, we’ll continue providing our electronic replica of the print edition, called the E-edition, seven days per week. On Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, the E-Edition will mirror the print newspaper you receive at home or pick up at the store. On the nonprint days — Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays — your E-Edition will include the most important news of the day — local, national, international, sports — and your comics, puzzles and advice columns, but it will be a condensed version of our traditional daily news report.
Through all these changes, we will remain the top destination for local news, delivered on our website, through our app, and on our newsletters and social media platforms, such as Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Speaking of, have you checked out our app? If not, please make sure you familiarize yourself with all of the ways you can get the best of La Crosse news, anywhere, anytime.
I hope you’ll dig in today and in the coming days and weeks to your new and improved print newspaper. And as you do, just remember that what’s most important about La Crosse remains unchanged: We’re still a team of dedicated local journalists who put our readers first.
Thank you for supporting the La Crosse Tribune. We’re here, as we’ve always been, to serve you.
Todd Krysiak is Executive Editor of the River Valley Media Group. He can be reached at todd.krysiak@lee.net.