Wellness programs in 2020 at Franciscan Spirituality Center

The Franciscan Spirituality Center, 920 Market St. in La Crosse, is offering a number of programs to help you start the new year on a positive note, with an emphasis on body movement, prayer and meditation.
- Entering the New Year Through Prayer and Yoga, 9 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Jan. 4. Deepen your spiritual practice through guided meditation, Lectio Divina, traditional Christian prayers and yoga poses, with presenters Sarah Hennessey, FSPA, and Bernice Olson-Pollack. Cost: $45.
- Women’s yoga retreat, 3 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24, through noon Sunday, Jan. 26. Heather Henry leads this weekend retreat to set intentions and fortify feminine energy through gentle yoga and Ayurvedic practices. Cost: $250 for overnight stay and all meals; $150 for commuters (includes two meals).
- Utsaha yoga, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Mondays, starting Jan. 6. This class incorporates strength-based sequencing and exercise bands. Instructor: Bernice Olson-Pollack. Cost: $55 for six-class series.
- Golden yoga, 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, starting Jan. 7/9. A chair is used as a prop to offer modifications and balance support during this class. Instructor: Amber Moesch. Cost: $55 for six-class series.
- Vinyasa yoga, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays, starting Jan. 8. This yoga class links poses together with smooth sequencing to guide participants toward a sense of calm. Instructor: Bernice Olson-Pollack. Cost: $55 for six-class series.
- Qigong, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursdays, starting Jan. 9. This mind-body practice uses breathing, movement and internal focus to reduce stress and improve overall health. Instructor: Bernice Olson-Pollack. Cost: $55 for six-class series. Try this class for free on January 2.
To register for any session, to go www.FSCenter.org or call 608-791-5295. The Franciscan Spirituality Center welcomes people of all faith backgrounds and traditions.