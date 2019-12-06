Wellness programs in 2020 at Franciscan Spirituality Center
0 comments

Wellness programs in 2020 at Franciscan Spirituality Center

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Franciscan Spirituality Center, 920 Market St. in La Crosse, is offering a number of programs to help you start the new year on a positive note, with an emphasis on body movement, prayer and meditation. 

  • Entering the New Year Through Prayer and Yoga, 9 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Jan. 4. Deepen your spiritual practice through guided meditation, Lectio Divina, traditional Christian prayers and yoga poses, with presenters Sarah Hennessey, FSPA, and Bernice Olson-Pollack. Cost: $45.
  • Women’s yoga retreat, 3 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24, through noon Sunday, Jan. 26. Heather Henry leads this weekend retreat to set intentions and fortify feminine energy through gentle yoga and Ayurvedic practices. Cost: $250 for overnight stay and all meals; $150 for commuters (includes two meals).
  • Utsaha yoga, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Mondays, starting Jan. 6. This class incorporates strength-based sequencing and exercise bands. Instructor: Bernice Olson-Pollack. Cost: $55 for six-class series.
  • Golden yoga, 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, starting Jan. 7/9. A chair is used as a prop to offer modifications and balance support during this class. Instructor: Amber Moesch. Cost: $55 for six-class series.
  • Vinyasa yoga, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays, starting Jan. 8. This yoga class links poses together with smooth sequencing to guide participants toward a sense of calm. Instructor: Bernice Olson-Pollack. Cost: $55 for six-class series.
  • Qigong, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursdays, starting Jan. 9. This mind-body practice uses breathing, movement and internal focus to reduce stress and improve overall health. Instructor: Bernice Olson-Pollack. Cost: $55 for six-class series. Try this class for free on January 2.

To register for any session, to go www.FSCenter.org or call 608-791-5295. The Franciscan Spirituality Center welcomes people of all faith backgrounds and traditions.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News