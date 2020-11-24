 Skip to main content
Wells Fargo branch to reopen after temporary COVID shutdown
Coronavirus outbreak and coronaviruses influenza background as dangerous flu strain cases as a pandemic medical health risk concept with disease cells as a 3D render

The Wells Fargo bank branch at 305 Fifth Ave. S. in downtown La Crosse is expected to resume operations Wednesday, after temporarily closing Nov. 16 after an employee tested positive for COVID-19, a Wells Fargo spokeswoman said Tuesday.

“Wells Fargo quickly activated its protocols for this situation, deep cleaned the branch, posted signs on the doors and drive-up, and is following all public health guidance,” spokeswoman Heather Meyer said. “All employees based in the branch who were in prolonged, close contact with the affected individual have been asked not to come into the office in accordance with public health guidance.”

Employees from the La Crosse branch who were not in contact with the person who tested positive, have been working at the bank’s Onalaska branch, Meyer said. The health of the employee who tested positive is being closely monitored by their doctor “and we wish our colleague a full and speedy recovery and will provide our full support,” she said.

The bank’s Onalaska branch temporarily closed in late March and reopened for drive-up and appointment-only in April, Meyer said.

“To continue serving customers through our branches while prioritizing safety amid the COVID-19 pandemic, we temporarily closed some branches, starting in March,” she said. “Today, about 15 percent of our branch network nationwide is temporarily closed.”

