Wells Fargo says it will permanently close its downtown La Crosse branch office at 305 Fifth Ave. S. on July 26.

In a letter sent to area customers, the bank said its other La Crosse-area branch — at 591 Theater Road in Onalaska — will remain open. And it also reminded customers that they can continue to use Wells Fargo online banking and the Wells Fargo mobile app. It said the closing of the La Crosse branch will not affect customers’ accounts.

In a separate letter, customers of the Wells Fargo Advisors office that’s in part of the downtown building were told that the financial advisors staff in the downtown location will move to the bank’s Onalaska building effective July 24.

“This is not an easy decision or one that we take lightly,” Wells Fargo spokesman Mike Slusark told the Tribune, when asked Tuesday why the La Crosse office is closing. “We continually evaluate our branch network, and make adjustments based on changing customer needs, market factors and economic trends. This process leads to both expansion and consolidations.

“While branches continue to be important in serving our customers’ needs, we’re finding that customers increasingly use digital tools for transactions such as check deposits,” Slusark said. “As a result, more transactions are happening outside the branch.”

The bank’s leadership team will make every attempt to place affected employees in positions in other branches, Slusark said.

“We own the (La Crosse) building, so we’re considering future options” for it, he said. “No decisions have been made yet.”

The drive-up motor bank at the La Crosse location also will close, Slusark said.

Safe deposit boxes at the La Crosse branch will be closed and customers will be notified in advance of the closings so they can make appropriate arrangements, he said.