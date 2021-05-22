'We're fired up': Kmart redevelopment one step closer with focus on community input

Another detail the developers hope to draw from is the natural resources. Standing in the parking lot looking east, visitors get the perfect view of Hedgehog and Miller Bluff towering over the neighborhood, and hiking and biking activities are just minutes away from the spot.

From a design point, the space is likely to take a modern style, Wanders said, emphasizing that the goal is not to duplicate other nodes around the city, many of which are historic in style, though it will take elements from the residential spaces surrounding it, many of which are mid-century, one-story family homes.

Next steps for the project will prioritize public engagement before any planning is done.

The development group will host an open house and input session at the Kmart site on Wednesday, May 26 at 5 p.m. to begin hearing ideas. It's open to the public, and there will be maps and boards where residents can write down their ideas on what they want and what they don't want in the project.

The groups are also hoping to gain input on potential branding for the site, so they can move away from calling it the Kmart site, a looming name that has reminded the neighborhood how slow-moving a redevelopment has been.