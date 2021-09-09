 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
West Ave and Jackson Street intersection to be impacted by upcoming roadwork
0 Comments
top story

West Ave and Jackson Street intersection to be impacted by upcoming roadwork

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Jackson Street

Traffic travels east along Jackson Street near its intersection with West Avenue intersection in this 2018 photo.

Parts of the intersection of West Avenue and Jackson Street are expected to be closed while construction continues on the main thoroughfare.

Impacts to this intersection will begin Sept. 20, and is anticipated to be completed by Nov. 23.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The intersection will be reduced to one lane as sections of the intersection are under construction and traffic signals are replaced.

Construction will be staged, the city of La Crosse said, and the project will "improve safety for vehicle traffic with the upgrading of signal equipment at the intersection."

Drivers should take caution while traveling through the intersection as the traffic patterns change.

A major reconstruction of Jackson Street is still underway. The west half of the street has already been completed, and crews continue to work on the section portion, east of West Avenue.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Teen pilot reaches Costa Rica on round-the-world trip

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News