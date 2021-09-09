West Ave and Jackson Street intersection to be impacted by upcoming roadwork

Parts of the intersection of West Avenue and Jackson Street are expected to be closed while construction continues on the main thoroughfare.

Impacts to this intersection will begin Sept. 20, and is anticipated to be completed by Nov. 23.

The intersection will be reduced to one lane as sections of the intersection are under construction and traffic signals are replaced.

Construction will be staged, the city of La Crosse said, and the project will "improve safety for vehicle traffic with the upgrading of signal equipment at the intersection."

Drivers should take caution while traveling through the intersection as the traffic patterns change.

A major reconstruction of Jackson Street is still underway. The west half of the street has already been completed, and crews continue to work on the section portion, east of West Avenue.

