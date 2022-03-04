 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

West Salem district open COVID testing site to public

  • 0

The School District of West Salem has opened up its COVID Testing Site at West Salem High School to the public.

Community members are welcome to come in for a walk-in appointment to receive a PCR test. They do not need to sign up for an appointment time, but they do need to register with the laboratory using the registration link here. 

Testing is done by Noah Laboratories and is located at West Salem High School. Community members should enter using the fitness center doors on the near the southeast side of the building.

For more information on testing, visit this link or contact District Nurse Kate Brohmer at brohmer.kate@wsalem.k12.wi.us.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Indonesian city submerged by deadly flooding

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News