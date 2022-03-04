West Salem district open COVID testing site to public

The School District of West Salem has opened up its COVID Testing Site at West Salem High School to the public.
Community members are welcome to come in for a walk-in appointment to receive a PCR test. They do not need to sign up for an appointment time, but they do need to register with the laboratory using the registration link
here.
Testing is done by Noah Laboratories and is located at West Salem High School. Community members should enter using the fitness center doors on the near the southeast side of the building.
For more information on testing, visit this
link or contact District Nurse Kate Brohmer at brohmer.kate@wsalem.k12.wi.us.
IN PHOTOS: UW-La Crosse donates gift baskets to healthcare workers
UW-La Crosse staff and faculty deliver gift baskets Tuesday afternoon at Gundersen.
Donations from the UW-L campus community are delivered at Gundersen.
Nurses and a representative from the Gundersen Medical Foundation met the UW-L students and faculty.
Donations from the UW-L campus community are delivered at Gundersen.
The gifts — including snacks, games, gift cards, thank-you notes and more — were donated by the UW-L campus community.
Donations from the UW-L campus community are delivered at Gundersen.
Donations from the UW-L campus community are delivered at Gundersen.
The gifts — including snacks, games, gift cards, thank-you notes and more — were donated by the UW-L campus community.
Donations from the UW-L campus community.
Nurses and a representative from the Gundersen Medical Foundation met the UW-L students and faculty.
