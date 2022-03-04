West Salem district opens COVID testing site to public

The School District of West Salem has opened up its COVID Testing Site at West Salem High School to the public.

Community members are welcome to come in for a walk-in appointment to receive a PCR test. They do not need to sign up for an appointment time, but they do need to register with the laboratory using the registration link here.

Testing is done by Noah Laboratories and is located at West Salem High School. Community members should enter using the fitness center doors on the near the southeast side of the building.

For more information on testing, visit this link or contact District Nurse Kate Brohmer at brohmer.kate@wsalem.k12.wi.us.

